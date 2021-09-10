ajc logo
September 10, 2021, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30083, United States
Price: Free
Phone: 8004012407

Join us for the 53rd annual Yellow Daisy Festival September 9-12, 2021 from 9 AM to 5 PM daily. Exclusively at Stone Mountain Park, the Yellow Daisy Festival hosts hundreds of artisans from all over the United States. Explore handmade works from artists, potters, painters, jewelers, crafters, and woodworkers. Gather your friends for four days of shopping, mouth-watering festival foods, and fun.

The Yellow Daisy Festival was voted one of the top arts & crafts shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine, a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event, and winner of multiple awards by the Southeast Festival and Events Association. The Yellow Daisy Festival is free. Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit.

September 11, 2021, 9:00 am
September 12, 2021, 9:00 am
